Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after buying an additional 467,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Sanmina Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other Sanmina news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,528.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.