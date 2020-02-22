Savills (LON:SVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,262.50

Savills plc (LON:SVS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,262.50 ($16.61) and last traded at GBX 1,256 ($16.52), with a volume of 1770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,247 ($16.40).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVS shares. UBS Group downgraded Savills to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,209.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,006.99.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

