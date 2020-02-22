Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.00 ($102.33).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €101.65 ($118.20) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.25. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

