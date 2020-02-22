Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €100.00 by UBS Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

SU opened at €101.65 ($118.20) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €94.22 and a 200 day moving average of €85.25. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

