Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €105.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.00 ($102.33).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €101.65 ($118.20) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.25. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

