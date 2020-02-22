Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $24.09. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Scientific Games shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 93,970 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 547.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 16.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

