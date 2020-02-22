Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 193,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

