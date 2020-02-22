Scotiabank Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$119.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CM. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.33.

TSE:CM opened at C$109.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$108.71. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$97.55 and a one year high of C$115.96. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$656,400.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

