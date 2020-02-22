Scotiabank Trims Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Target Price to C$0.90

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMMC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.15 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.28.

CMMC opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co..

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

