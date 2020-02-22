Select Energy Services (WTTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $790.13 million, a P/E ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.