SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Shares of SVNDY stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

