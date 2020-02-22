Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,550 at HSBC

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 2,130 ($28.02) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SVT. Barclays raised Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Severn Trent to a “sector performer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 1,920 ($25.26) to GBX 2,320 ($30.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,351.60 ($30.93).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,694 ($35.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,568.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,296.30. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,642 ($34.75).

In other Severn Trent news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 2,020 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.