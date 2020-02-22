Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.08, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.