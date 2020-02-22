Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shotspotter in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shotspotter’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shotspotter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 2.60. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.41%. Shotspotter’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 695.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.