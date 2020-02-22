Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Trading 3.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Shotspotter traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.97, 12,457 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 70,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Get Shotspotter alerts:

SSTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Shotspotter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shotspotter by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.41%. Shotspotter’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shotspotter Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.