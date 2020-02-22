Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $77.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after buying an additional 141,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

