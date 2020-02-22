Six Flags Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,282 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,545% compared to the typical volume of 337 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,480,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of SIX opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 102.79%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.