Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.50 ($122.67).

Sixt stock opened at €96.40 ($112.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €94.16 and a 200-day moving average of €88.92. Sixt has a one year low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a one year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

