Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €100.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.50 ($122.67).

SIX2 opened at €96.40 ($112.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. Sixt has a twelve month low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a twelve month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.92.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

