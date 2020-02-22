Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €99.00 by UBS Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sixt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €105.50 ($122.67).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €96.40 ($112.09) on Thursday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a 1-year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a 50-day moving average of €94.16 and a 200 day moving average of €88.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

