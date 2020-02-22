Sixt Leasing (FRA:LNSX) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Sixt Leasing (FRA:LNSX) received a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Sixt Leasing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LNSX stock opened at €17.82 ($20.72) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.41 and its 200-day moving average is €11.71. Sixt Leasing has a twelve month low of €15.28 ($17.77) and a twelve month high of €23.31 ($27.10).

About Sixt Leasing

Sixt Leasing SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the vehicle leasing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Fleet Management. The Leasing segment provides lease financing and associated services to corporate customers; and operates online retail business through sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de Websites, as well as offers additional services, such as accident and breakdown management, an inspection package, and an insurance package.

