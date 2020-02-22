Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $58.78, with a volume of 127202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $371,276.19. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,801. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $17,227,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 386.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.