Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,325 ($30.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,934.33 ($25.45).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,924 ($25.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,867.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,830.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,417 ($18.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

