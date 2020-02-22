Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.00

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 91443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 82.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $123,389,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

