Sohu.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,385 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,159% compared to the average daily volume of 110 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $424.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOHU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

