Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

SOI has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

SOI stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $641.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $4,061,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 134,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

