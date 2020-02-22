Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $19.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

