Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.78

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.78 ($0.55) and last traded at A$0.86 ($0.61), with a volume of 5572327 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Southern Cross Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL)

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

