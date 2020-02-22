Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SXS. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Spectris in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Spectris to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,682.50 ($35.29).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,005 ($39.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 72.76. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,785.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,603.40.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectris will post 17101.7455198 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s payout ratio is 1.50%.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, with a total value of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,026,156.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.