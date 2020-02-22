Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,670 ($35.12) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,682.50 ($35.29).

LON SXS opened at GBX 3,005 ($39.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 72.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,785.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,603.40. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Spectris will post 17101.7455198 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, with a total value of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Insiders acquired 2,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,026,156 in the last ninety days.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

