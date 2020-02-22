Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Staffline Group from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

STAF opened at GBX 41.20 ($0.54) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. Staffline Group has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,026.67 ($13.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

