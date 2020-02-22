Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 7,068,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,132% from the previous session’s volume of 573,556 shares.The stock last traded at $157.99 and had previously closed at $95.46.

The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.