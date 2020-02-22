Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Banc of California Call Options (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,040 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,549% compared to the average daily volume of 77 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Banc of California has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $865.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

