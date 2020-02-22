Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,348 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,259% compared to the average volume of 189 call options.

CHD opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.