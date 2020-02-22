Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,775% compared to the average daily volume of 76 call options.

Shares of RARE opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RARE. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

