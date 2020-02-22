Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Trading 1.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.27, 11,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 408,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,761 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

About Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

