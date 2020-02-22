SunTrust Banks Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

BHC opened at $26.50 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

