SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) vs. NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:PFHD) Critical Analysis

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SunTrust Banks and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks 22.31% 11.40% 1.20% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SunTrust Banks and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks 0 3 3 0 2.50 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus price target of $73.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. Given SunTrust Banks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SunTrust Banks is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunTrust Banks and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.99 $2.78 billion $5.70 12.30 NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

