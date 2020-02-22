Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Svb Leerink cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.94) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.44). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($15.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $80.20 on Friday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2,020.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 10.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in bluebird bio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 16.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 106.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $914,365.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

