SVM UK Emerging Fund (LON:SVM) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News headlines about SVM UK Emerging Fund (LON:SVM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SVM UK Emerging Fund earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SVM UK Emerging Fund stock opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.75. SVM UK Emerging Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.39). The stock has a market cap of $5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75.

About SVM UK Emerging Fund

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

