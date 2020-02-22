Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 125 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 125 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SREN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

