Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 88.50 by UBS Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 88.50 target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a CHF 119 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

