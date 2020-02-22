Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $933,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,778 shares of company stock worth $20,217,001 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.