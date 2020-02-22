Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.54

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 9855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

