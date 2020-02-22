Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.19.

NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Telenav has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $289.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Telenav will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telenav during the third quarter worth $141,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telenav during the third quarter worth $5,490,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telenav by 22.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,007 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Telenav by 21.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telenav by 154.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 95,173 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

