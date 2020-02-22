Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of THC opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.