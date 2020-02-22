Terex Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

NYSE:TEX opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. Terex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.54%.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,532 shares of company stock valued at $39,442 and sold 18,796 shares valued at $529,374. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terex by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after buying an additional 874,186 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,101,000 after buying an additional 481,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Terex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after buying an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,138,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.