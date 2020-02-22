Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $71.30 and last traded at $71.30, with a volume of 96120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 175,201 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.