TheStreet Downgrades Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,900,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,928,000 after buying an additional 102,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,320,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

