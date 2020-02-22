TheStreet Lowers Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 28.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 136.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

